Weather facts to dish out this Thanksgiving

Do you remember the coldest Thanksgiving? Or do you know how warm it’s been on Turkey Day? We did some digging in our climate files and found some statistics you can bring to the table this Thursday.
Average temperatures for the end of November:
High: 43° to 47°
Low: 29° to 32°
Warmest:
The warmest Thanksgiving on record (since 1902) occurred on November 20, 1941. The high temperature that day was 66°.
Less than 10% of Thanksgivings in Syracuse have had temperatures in the 60s.
Coldest:
The coldest Thanksgiving on record for Syracuse happened just last year! The high temperature on November 22, 2018 was 16° and the low was 5°. The low temperature for the following Friday morning that year was -1°. That is the one and only time temperatures have fallen below zero in the month of November.
Snowiest:
The snowiest Thanksgiving on record for Syracuse was November 22, 1985. On this day, 5.5″ of snow fell.
About 30% of Thanksgivings in Syracuse have had a measurable snowfall.
