Do we dry out on Friday?

The threat for showers lingers into Friday morning before precipitation chances shift farther south toward Binghamton Friday afternoon as the aforementioned low pressure system pulls away. This should result in a good amount of dry weather at the Fair on Friday.

We are figuring on a warmer Friday thanks to some late afternoon sun. Highs should at least rebound into the mid to upper 70s, if not right around 80.

Dew points on Friday will be in the 60s to around 70, still making it feel quite stuffy outside.

When do we shake the showers?

A cold front is swinging through Saturday, so we expect a few scattered showers and potentially a storm or two to develop. In the wake of the front, a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada drying us out for the end of the weekend and the start of the last week of August. This new air mass coming in means a change to lower humidity as well.

