A rare blue moon is this year’s Halloween treat

This October, we are treated to two full moons, and each has something pretty unique to them.

The first full moon, or the Harvest Moon (the name for the full moon after the autumn equinox, usually late September or early October) happened October 1 at 5:05 p.m. EDT.

So, we mentioned the Harvest Moon was October’s first full moon. That means we have a second one, a Blue Moon! A Blue Moon is the second of two full moons in a month. And this one is happening on the spookiest night of the year: Halloween! Can’t get better timing than that. Plus, the weather looks somewhat bone chilling but mainly clear for Halloween evening so we should get a nice view of that “blue” moon!

This moon is also called the Hunter’s Blue Moon, which will be full on October 31, at 10:49 a.m. EDT.

According to FarmersAlmanac.com, a full moon on Halloween is pretty rare and happens about every 19 years.

Fun Fact: If there’s a full moon on Halloween, it has to be a Blue Moon because there are 29.5 days in a lunar cycle.

The next Blue Moon will happen on August 22, 2021.

The next Blue Moon on Halloween will happen in 2039, then in 2058, 2077, and 2096.