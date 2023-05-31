SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We all know the springtime adage ‘April showers bring May flowers.’ Living in Central New York, we also know that along with the flowers come more showers, as well as increased odds of thunderstorms.

This May, for the first time since 2005, there was not a single thunderstorm observed at Hancock International Airport.

Aside from 2005, this has only happened in one other May in the past 50 years–back in 1999.

This can partially be chalked up to the fact that rainfall ran well below average for the month.

Out of the thirty-one days in the month of May, we only saw measurable rain on seven of those days this year.

That only added up to 1.28 inches, which is over two inches below average.

In an average May, there are thirteen days with measurable rainfall here in Syracuse.

Since 1973, we have seen about three days with thunder reports in Syracuse during an average month of May.

This number jumps to about four days in June and around five days in July, before dropping again late in the summer.

This year so far hasn’t been completely devoid of thunder, though, with storms occurring in both February and April.