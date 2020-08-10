ALERT: Heat Advisory for parts of CNY and the Finger Lakes Monday

A Heat Advisory for much of Central New York for Monday from 1 pm through 7 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

The feel like readings across much of CNY during the afternoon and early evening period will range from the mid to perhaps upper 90s! The combination of temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like readings so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after 11 am through about 7 pm be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. For more details on heat safety tips click here.