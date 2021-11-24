Holiday travel weather: More snow on the way after Thanksgiving

Trucks and cars make their way in the snow D8 highway near the village of Libouchec, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Authorities across eastern Europe have issued warnings for strong winds, heavy rain and snow that toppled trees, damaged buildings and closed roads throughout the region.(Ondrej Haket/CTK via AP)

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Travelers will benefit from quiet and relatively mild weather Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. For most, the only headaches came from higher gas prices compared to last year.

Will our luck run out as families head home post-Thanksgiving?

It looks like the most potent weather system in the Friday through Sunday period is right here in the Northeast. Especially for Friday.

What is happening

-Dry and sunny Wednesday

-A relatively mild Thanksgiving

-Rain showers later Thursday change to snow by Friday as very cold air ushers in out of Canada

-Potential snow squalls with low visibility and several inches of snow in the heavier snow bands Friday

-Cold and windy too for everyone

When does this happen

-Rain showers develop as early as Thursday afternoon, become more widespread Thursday night

-Rain showers changing to snow showers by sunrise Friday morning

-Lake effect snow bands take shape Friday

-Lake effect snow continues Friday night into Saturday

Who is this affecting

-The rain to snow and localized lake effect snow will impact central and western New York along with portions of the Southern Tier of New York State.

-Lake effect snow will impact other lake effect prone areas of the Great Lakes region

-The frigid temperatures arrive Friday and into the weekend for the Great Lakes and Northeast

What you need to watch out for

-Sun glare Wednesday from the low sun angle and mainly clear sky

-Reduced visibility in heavy snow bands Friday from blowing and drifting snow

-Several inches of snow mainly for the higher terrain of the Tug Hill, areas south of Syracuse, and in the western part of the Southern Tier south of Buffalo

-Light accumulation is possible for the lower elevations too

-Some slick, slippery, and snow-covered roads Friday through Sunday

-Quick changeable road conditions in short distances from the lake effect snow

-Icy spots on the roads from the rapid drop in temperatures

-Winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph possible, making it tricky on the roads

Why is this happening

Low pressure is tracking into eastern Canada Thursday (Thanksgiving) night and that drags a couple of cold fronts through the Northeast. This will spawn lake snows for Central New York and the typical lake effect areas downwind of the Great Lakes.

With the arrival of colder air there should be a rapid change from rain to snow. There is a good chance of accumulating snow off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario right here in Central New York.

In addition, non-lake effect snow will fall from Northern New York up into Northern New England. The highest elevations will see the most snow but even in lower elevations, there could be light accumulations, potentially slowing down your travels.

Low pressure will get stronger as it moves away from our area, so expect quite a bit of wind in the areas mentioned above. Keep a good grip on the steering wheel.

The wind is gusty in Southern New England as well Friday but outside of a few morning showers, it is dry.

Snow is winding down quickly in Central New York Saturday but could linger in the mountains of Northern New England through the day.