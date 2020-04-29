How to prepare for and deal with high heat and humidity

Central New York doesn’t often experience high heat and humidity for long stretches, but once in a while it does happen.

Typically what results in the hottest, most humid weather in CNY is when a Bermuda High sets up. This is when an area of high pressure establishes itself aloft and down at the ground near the island of Bermuda. This equates to great beach and pool days!

A big ridge of high pressure is setting up in the upper and lower levels of the atmosphere near Bermuda off the East Coast in the coming days. This is referred to as the Bermuda high by meteorologists. What does this mean weather wise for Central New York?

It’s going to get really hot and humid around here for probably at least 5 to 7 days! High temperatures will be in the 90s and humidity levels will be quite high too just adding to the discomfort. The heat indices, or feel like temperatures, when combining the heat and humidity will be up between 100 and 110 degrees from the midday through early evening time frame during this heat wave! By the way, an official heat wave in CNY constitutes as at least 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures.

The intense heat and humidity that we are about to experience across CNY over the coming days is going to be pretty dangerous. Your body will try to cool itself by sweating and evaporation process, but when it’s as humid as it’s going to be the moisture, sweat, on your skin doesn’t evaporate as readily. This can lead to your body overheating and serious health problems can occur if you don’t recognize the signs and take care of yourself.

If you have to work outside during the afternoon and early evening time frame or don’t have air conditioning where you live do what you can to stay cool and hydrated. Below are some tips on how to help stay cooler and safe…

The symptoms below are signs that you could be experiencing heat exhaustion and or even heat stroke.