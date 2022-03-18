SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It’s another girl for Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton and her husband, NewsChannel 9 digital reporter Erik Columbia.

The couple is expecting their third daughter this summer, due in mid-August.

Their current two daughters, Elsie (6) and Kendell (15months) are excited to gain a new little sister.

Kate made the announcement of their growing family Friday morning on The Morning News, while Erik talked about being a full-on #GirlDad on Friday morning’s edition of Bridge Street.