Mild temperatures Monday night with a cool down Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The south breeze will help keep temperatures from falling tonight and actually readings will likely rise into the upper 40s to around 50 during the night with occasional rain showers.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is going to be one of those days where the warmest part of the day is in the morning. Temperatures drop through the 40s and into the 30s during the midday and afternoon hours. There should be a good amount of dry time Tuesday with just scattered rain showers to start the day changing to a few snow showers and flurries later Tuesday afternoon.

Some limited lake snow will likely develop Tuesday night into Wednesday east and southeast of Lake Ontario, but no real significant accumulations are expected.

Bottom line, get ready for a return of cold temperatures to Central New York for the middle of this week.