Rain taking its toll on Southern Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Central New York has seen its share of wet weather the last few weeks.

That trend continued Monday morning with some Southern Onondaga towns receiving around 2” of rain overnight, which led to some minor flooding in some areas.

We have flooding in some of our Southern and Western Towns this AM. Specifically Otisco Valley Rd and Apulia Rd. I want to thank our @OnondagaDOT Team who is onsite and working to get these roads back on line. pic.twitter.com/8mno2t7SIn — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) July 12, 2021

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out a picture of flooding on Otisco Valley Road and Aplila Road. McMahon said Onondaga County Department of Transporation is attending to the issue.

It’s been a wet July so far. According to the National Weather Service, our area has received 2.78” of rain this month, which is 1.39” above normal. Since June 19, Onondaga county has seen 4.55” of rain.

With more rain expected Tuesday, stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 either on the air or on the app.