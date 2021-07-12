Rain taking its toll on Southern Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Central New York has seen its share of wet weather the last few weeks. 

That trend continued Monday morning with some Southern Onondaga towns receiving around 2” of rain overnight, which led to some minor flooding in some areas. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out a picture of flooding on Otisco Valley Road and Aplila Road. McMahon said Onondaga County Department of Transporation is attending to the issue. 

It’s been a wet July so far. According to the National Weather Service, our area has received 2.78” of rain this month, which is 1.39” above normal. Since June 19, Onondaga county has seen 4.55” of rain. 

With more rain expected Tuesday, stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 either on the air or on the app. 

