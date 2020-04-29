Safety tips for the high winds on the way

The greater the pressure difference between high and low pressure in close proximity to each other the stronger the winds will be if you are located between these two systems. When meteorologists see this type of set up with the isobars (lines of equal pressure) tightly compacted while studying the weather data that means get ready to hold on to your hat and the steering wheel extra tightly!

This often prompts the National Weather Service issue wind advisories, watches and or warnings if wind speeds are expected to be strong enough.

Wind gusts upwards of 50 to 60+ mph are enough to knock down trees and power lines which of course will likely produce some power outages and property damage.

What can you do to help protect yourself and property from strong damaging wind gusts?

First, try to tie down or bring in any loose and or light weighted items outside your home otherwise you may very well not see/find them once the winds ramp up. Lower the temp of your fridge and freezer this way if there is a loss of power your food has a better chance of lasting longer in the colder fridge/freezer.

Make sure you have extra batteries for flashlights on hand; be sure your electronics are all charged up as much as possible, candles readily available in case of a power outage. Also, if you will be using a generator, have it in a well ventilated area outside your residence at least 20 feet away from your home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Point the generator exhaust system away from the residence too, and if it’s going to rain have a tent or something to cover it so it doesn’t get wet.

Here are some tips below in the event of a power outage in your area…