Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance has 80% chance of developing over the Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new disturbance in the tropics Friday morning.
The system is producing a large area of showers over the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea. It’s expected to reach the western Caribbean Sea early next week.
The system has a 70% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, and a high 80% chance of developing within five days.
The next named storm would be Eta.
