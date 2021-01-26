Travel advisory issued for Cortland County

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a travel advisory for Cortland County until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory was issued due to weather that will make travel difficult. Widespread snowfall Tuesday afternoon followed by freezing rain will make roads slick.

The advisory does not restrict travel. However, if you have to travel, use caution on the roadways.