WATCH: A few showers Thursday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

A cold front is dropping in from Canada. This will bring some scattered rain showers this evening.



We’ll keep our eye on a wave of low pressure passing to our south that could bring some showers early Friday morning.



FRIDAY:

There’s a slight chance some moisture sneaks into southern portions of central New York Friday morning as that wave of low pressure continues to move to our south. The brighter news is, after a cloudy start, there will be sun developing in the afternoon. Highs to end the week will be near 50.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be unseasonably mild, especially Sunday.



It starts dry with some sun Saturday morning, but some rain is expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon/evening. It’s looking breezy, damp and pretty warm much of Sunday with highs getting into the 60s.

Cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected early next week.