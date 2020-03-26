Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

WATCH: A few showers Thursday evening

Weather Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

A cold front is dropping in from Canada. This will bring some scattered rain showers this evening.

We’ll keep our eye on a wave of low pressure passing to our south that could bring some showers early Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

There’s a slight chance some moisture sneaks into southern portions of central New York Friday morning as that wave of low pressure continues to move to our south. The brighter news is, after a cloudy start, there will be sun developing in the afternoon. Highs to end the week will be near 50.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be unseasonably mild, especially Sunday.

It starts dry with some sun Saturday morning, but some rain is expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon/evening. It’s looking breezy, damp and pretty warm much of Sunday with highs getting into the 60s.

Cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected