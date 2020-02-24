WATCH: Another spring-like day in CNY Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

We continue the mild theme today. Highs will be well into the 40s to possibly 50! But unlike yesterday, it won’t be quite as bright and sunny. Expect some extra clouds this afternoon compared to Sunday. We will stay dry to start the week though.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The increasing clouds will be in response to a weak cold front and an approaching storm system. A little rain arrives very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows will range from 30 to 35.

TUESDAY:

Occasional light rain may mix or fall as a bit of wet snow across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Tuesday morning. It will be a little bit cooler, but still mild on with highs between 40 and 45.

A bigger, more potent storm will be developing for the middle of the week with some significant changes following the storm. Click here for the details.