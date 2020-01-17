WATCH: Bitter cold Friday, more snow on the way this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Bundle up heading out the door Friday morning! Wind chill temperatures across area are forecast to drop below zero! Brrrr!

You may even want to give yourself a few extra minutes this morning too to clear off the snow. We still have some lingering light lake effect snow showers for some areas south and west of Syracuse. We are not expecting any new accumulation.

Even though it’s a very cold day Friday, look for a good amount of sun during the midday and afternoon.

Clouds increase Friday night but it remains dry and chilly.

By the holiday weekend, a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.