WATCH: Cooler, breezy, lake effect rain showers Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

It turns even cooler Tuesday behind Monday night’s reinforcing cold front. This has triggered some lake effect rain showers and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Lake showers continue off and on through the morning.

Winds behind the front will become more northwesterly shifting the band of rain to the south near the Syracuse area by the mid to late morning. As the band of rain is moving south it should break up during the midday hours due to the strong August sun.

We expect to see more sunshine and not much rain to be around Wednesday afternoon. Highs will likely get no higher than the mid-70s! Should feel great!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will inch closer to CNY Tuesday night but it appears that there could be enough of a northwest breeze of cool air to produce a few lake effect rain showers southeast of Lake Ontario late Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A shower or two will be possible off Lake Ontario near and west of Syracuse the way it looks to start Wednesday, but as high pressure builds overhead during the day Wednesday more sun will develop! Wednesday will probably be one of the coolest days we’ve felt in the last 2+ months with highs only near 75 despite a good deal of afternoon sunshine!

A warming trend will commence after the cool start to Thursday and overall it appears the weather is shaping up to be quite nice to round out the week at least! Updates to come for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.