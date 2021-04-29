WATCH: Cooler Thursday, more rain on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

It’s much cooler today as a cold front stalls just to our south over the Southern Tier. The front will act as train tracks for another stronger area of low pressure which means more rain.

Steadier rain develops midday. The heaviest rain should fall south of the region across the Southern Tier where more than an inch of rainfall is expected. A general half inch to an inch of rain is likely for CNY.

Highs only climb to near 60 which is a bit below normal for the end of April.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Rain tapers to showers overnight as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s. A breeze will start to kick up towards Friday morning too as the storm intensifies and pulls away.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday/Thursday night’s system it turns windy and much cooler/colder to end the week. Scattered rain showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs on Friday will likely be in the low 50s, but readings are expected to drop into the 40s during the afternoon with a gusty wind, 30 to 40 mph, accentuating the chill right into Friday night and the start of the weekend.

The rain may even mix with if not change to snow, especially across the higher terrain where a light accumulation could occur late in the day Friday into Friday night!

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, any snow should be over by sunrise Saturday morning as drier air and high pressure quickly build in from the west. Winds should ease up during the day, but it will remain brisk, especially Saturday morning. Temperatures are only expected to reach the 50s to start the weekend and the breeze will make it feel cooler.

The last half of the weekend should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers may accompany the milder air. Stay tuned for updates.