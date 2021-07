WATCH: Cooler weather returns, but the showers linger

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

Wednesday night’s cold front won’t be too far to our south, so expect a few showers with maybe a storm too. However, most of the day looks rain-free with maybe even a little sun at times.

We’re feeling a little cooler too with highs in the 70s to near 80. The humidity comes down little bit too.

FRIDAY:

A wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft develops Thursday night into Friday near New York State which could result in more widespread showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures may not get out of the 70s to end the week!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The first part of the 4th o July holiday weekend is dominated by that area of low pressure aloft, so we expect scattered showers and storms to highlight Saturday.

Luckily this system will move east Saturday night into Sunday so our weather should improve for the 4th of July itself. It looks like any afternoon showers or storms are really spotty with the majority of folks getting in their picnics, parades and fireworks.

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return. The leading edge to this is a warm front so expect a few scattered showers and storms to round out the long weekend.