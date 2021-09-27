WATCH: Few morning showers, feeling warm and a touch humid Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

The start of the week is breezy and milder with scattered showers around as the warm front presses to our north and a cold from approaches us from Southern Canada. In between any showers there should be some breaks to sunshine.

Highs should reach the low to mid 70s depending on how much sun we see. While not mid-summer mugginess, Monday will be a touch humid as well.

MONDAY NIGHT

A few showers return Monday night through sunrise Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY:

Monday night’s cold front clears the area quickly Tuesday morning. While there many be a shower from Syracuse south to start the day, the overall trend for Central New York is for us to quickly dry out. It should be pleasant by midafternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’s cooler and breezy with highs cooling back into the 60s, actually closer to normal for late September.

WEDNESDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives in Central New York Wednesday. The leading edge is a trough of low pressure that triggers a few showers from midday into the afternoon.