WATCH: Few shamrock showers for St. Patrick’s Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

We expect mainly rain showers through lunch time ahead of a cold front. There will also be a bit of higher terrain snow in the morning, especially across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

A southwest to west breeze will help temperatures once again will rise into the mid 40s to near 50. And it will turn drier as the afternoon progresses too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Behind the front, high pressure will build in quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday with a clearing sky expected to occur Tuesday night as lows drop into the 20s for most.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will be in charge yielding plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week. Highs will warm in the mid to perhaps upper 40s.