WATCH: Much quieter, drier Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Even though high pressure is building in from the west, clouds will only slowly give way to breaks of sun late Tuesday afternoon/evening. It won’t be as cool with highs close to 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy with high pressure still protecting us as lows drop close to 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Another storm system is trying to approach central New York from the south for Wednesday. The trend from our computer models the last day or so has been to keep this system farther and farther south meaning our chances for precipitation mid week are dropping. It is entirely possible that parts of central New York end up dry.