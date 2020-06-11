WATCH: Showers and storms taper, turns cooler, less humid Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

A cold front will swing through between about 7 and 11 am Thursday morning with a few more showers/sprinkles and maybe a storm or two. Best chance of a storm Thursday morning will be east of Syracuse.

Behind the cold front there will be a good deal of sun developing during the afternoon as a drying, gusty west-southwest wind develops. It will turn much less humid during the midday and afternoon too. Temperatures are a tad cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in control of the weather in CNY Thursday night. This will result in a quiet, much more comfy night with lows dropping into the 50s. Certainly will feel refreshing!

FRIDAY:

Expect some extra cloud cover and a shower or two Friday afternoon as another cold front swings. But, the majority of Friday at this point looks to be dry. It will turn breezier and cooler too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be even cooler, almost fall-ish, heading into the weekend, especially Saturday. As of now it appears there will be a good amount of dry time over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.