Weather pattern changes as Central New York gets a chance to dry out

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It has been a remarkable period for rain in Central New York, and all of Upstate New York for that matter. Over the last three plus weeks, Syracuse has received nearly 10 inches of rain, which is more than double the average total rainfall of June and July combined!

Luckily, we are seeing he start of a pattern change that will allow us to dry out. Not to say we’ll end up totally dry the next couple of weeks, but our breaks between showers and storms become more frequent AND longer lasting.

The set up that caused the wet weather featured a ridge of high pressure in the West, a trough in the Midwest and another high stretched westward from the Atlantic Ocean into the Southeast U.S. This regime opened the door for plenty of tropical moisture into the Northeast plus the southwesterly flow up at the jet stream level made it tough for cold fronts to move quickly through Central New York.

We ended up with fronts stalling near us and several days in a row with showers and storms, at times causing heavy downpours.

Thankfully that pattern has broken down.

High pressure in the Atlantic has shifted east the high out West as also shifting a bit to the east. Our jet stream flow aloft is now coming out of the northwest, not southwest.

This still means cold fronts move through every two or three days with showers and storms, but the fronts won’t linger as long, and we get several days to dry out between fronts.

This is more typical of Central New York Summer weather. On average, Syracuse sees rain one out of every three days during the months of June through August.