Weather pattern on CNY to change early in December

It is looking to be one of the warmest Novembers in Syracuse but as the calendar flips to December the weather pattern is going to change for us here in Central New York.

The trigger for this change is going to be vigorous storm forming in the upper atmosphere and down at the ground. At the end of the weekend, low pressure in the upper atmosphere dives into the Ohio River Valley.

This will guide and strengthen low pressure at the surface north up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains to near Pittsburgh by Monday morning. There will be a stripe of heavy snow west of this low over parts of the Ohio River Valley into Michigan which likely makes national headlines. Meanwhile, for us in Central New York it looks like a steady rain develops Monday as temperature head toward 50 degrees or better.

Because low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be slow to move, it is quite likely we would stay mild into Tuesday (the first day of December) However,  once low pressure does begin to move we should see our temperature drop. It won’t be record cold going into the end of the week and the first weekend of December but more of a seasonable chill.  The normal high by next weekend is close to 40 degrees.

Although bitter cold is not headed our way, the air is cold enough for some limited lake effect snow.

We’ll keep an eye on things and keep you posted heading into next week.

