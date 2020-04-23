Wednesday’s measurable snow in Syracuse one of the latest on record

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

For the last few weeks, we’ve talked a bit about how normal snow is in Syracuse during the month of April. Over the last 50 years, we’ve had measurable snow in April for 42 years or about 84% of the time. This year’s April snow total is now just over 4 inches which is close to the average of 3.8 inches.

What is a bit unusual about the 1.1 inches of snow that fell Wednesday in Syracuse is the fact it occurred so late in the season. That makes it the 12th latest inch of snow to fall in a day.

All the Top 5 latest days with an inch or more fall in the month of May. Many of us remember the Mother’s Day snowfall of 1996. Next to the Labor Day storm of 1998, The Blizzards in 1993 and 1966, that May snowfall might be the most talked-about weather event in Central New York.

The latest snowfall, however, was more than two decades earlier in May of 1973.

Here’s hoping that we don’t have to talk about snow in May this year.