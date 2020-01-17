Closings
Weekend Alerts: More snow and wind

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and northern Oneida counties. This watch is in effect 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

All of CNY will be impacted by snow Saturday afternoon, but the areas mentioned above will see the most snow from a system barreling out of the plains. Behind this system, the Tug Hill will see additional accumulating lake effect snow. Portions of the Tug Hill could end up with up to 2 ft. of new snow.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties. This watch is in effect 4 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

It will turn windy again on Sunday behind Saturday’s storm system, particularly near the shoreline of Lake Ontario. Due to high water levels and wind out of the west at 25 to 35 mph, waves of up to 12 feet are possible. This could lead to flooding and erosion along the shoreline.

