SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a windy first weekend of spring, but at least temperatures are going to be pretty close to where they should be for late March. Details on your forecast below…

Wind continues to whip

Wind advisories are in effect for much of CNY into Sunday morning.

Winds should increase heading into the overnight behind an occluded front be gusting 40 to possibly as high as 50 mph across the hill tops and near Lake Ontario.

Although these advisories expire overnight Sunday midday, winds will still gust past 30 mph throughout Central New York through the first part of Sunday afternoon. It won’t be until this evening that the wind really diminishes.

Drying out Sunday

Low pressure moves from the Great Lakes into Canada late Saturday night into Sunday, and any ‘wrap around’ moisture is expected to pull out of Central New York quickly Sunday morning. Lingering rain and snow showers from overnight wind down quickly in morning. The snow could accumulate an additional coating to an inch or so over the Tug Hill, but most will see no accumulation.

From Syracuse southward enough dry air moves in during the afternoon to likely provide some sunshine! With some sunshine, temperatures should make it into the mid to upper 40s Syracuse southbound, while low 40s are felt east of Lake Ontario. Gusty west winds make it feel more like the 30s for most though.

System slides south of CNY Monday with some rain/snow

At this time, it appears we may get at least a little rain and snow developing across the region, especially near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway Monday afternoon and evening. This occurs as low pressure tracks from the Ohio River Valley into Pennsylvania

Due to temperatures being above freezing while the precipitation is falling, and the higher late March sun angle we don’t expect much, if any, snow accumulation for most. However, a slushy accumulation of 2 or 3 inches of snow is possible across the hills south of Syracuse by he end of Monday evening.

Highs on Monday should make the mid 40s before any precipitation arrives early afternoon.

Sun returns Tuesday

Monday’s rain and wet snow is a memory as low pressure is moving off the East Coast before sunrise on Tuesday.

High pressure builds in from Canada and we should end up with more in he way of sunshine and seasonable temperatures for the end of March.