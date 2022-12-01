SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Another round of gusty winds and rain is on the way this weekend.

Central New York will catch a brief break in the exceptional wind gusts Friday before they ramp back up again Saturday.

The next system to bring wind, rain, and eventually a little snow too is forecast to move quickly across the Great Lakes and CNY Saturday.

DAMAGING WIND GUSTS RETURN

Wind gusts could exceed 30-40mph once again beginning Saturday morning. The peak wind gusts in the mid-afternoon and evening hours.

After midnight the wind should ease back to 15-25mph for Sunday.

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY

Unfortunately, Saturday does not look like the best of outdoor days as it will be wet and windy.

Expect scattered rain showers to develop late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Rain showers will continue off and on through the morning and afternoon.

The rain shower will quickly and briefly change over to some snow showers towards sunset.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW

Lake effect snow sets up again Saturday night into Sunday morning for areas east of Lake Ontario as cold air blows across the lake.

Not a lot of snow is expected, but a few inches can’t be ruled out for the Tug Hill area again.

FEELING FESTIVE SUNDAY

The weather Sunday should put you in the holiday mood!

Some morning flurries will give way to breaks of sun, less wind, and a slight chill in the air.

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet Sunday should be a nice day to do so.