Weekend rain have you worried? Here’s what to expect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Rain is on the way and that might make you feel uneasy after the widespread flooding CNY experienced earlier this week. This rain won’t be the same.

First, the rain that arrives Friday night won’t be as heavy and steady. The steadiest rain falls Friday night. By the time you wake up Saturday, the steady rain will have tapered to scattered showers. Showers will continue in a scattered and light fashion during the day Saturday and taper Sunday evening.

While any rain won’t help our saturated ground and high river levels, this rain is not going to be enough or fall fast enough to cause extensive flooding like earlier this week. Rain totals Friday night through 7 p.m. Saturday are between 0.50” and 1.50”. For reference, this is less than half of what we received Tuesday.

The biggest place of concern would be Cayuga Lake. A Flood Warning is still in effect for Cayuga Lake and lake levels are expected to rise to 384.6′ by Sunday morning. This is moderate flood stage for Ithaca.

Onondaga Lake, while still under a Flood Warning is forecast to keep levels steady.

The Tioughnioga River, which is no longer under a Flood Warning, is forecast to stay below minor flood stage.