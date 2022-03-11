SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re quiet and mild again Friday, but it doesn’t last. Winter gets ready to flex its muscles over the Northeast with the next snowstorm this weekend.

FRIDAY:

Friday remains a relatively quiet and mild day across Central New York. After a dry start, some rain showers move in during the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. It would stay mild enough for rain showers into Friday evening.

Here are the headlines for the weekend in Central New York as our next storm takes shape:

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 10 pm Friday evening

Colder air comes in late Friday night changing rain to snow

Evening temperatures in the 40s give way to near freezing readings by morning

The change to snow occurs over higher elevations first where could be a trace to 3” by sunrise

SATURDAY MORNING:

The heart of our storm; snowfall rates of an inch or more an hour

Travel becomes difficult as snow quickly accumulates on roads

The immediate Syracuse area ends up with 3-6” for the day but most falls by Noon

Winds begin to pick up out of the northwest and gust to 20 mph at times.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Heaviest snow quickly shifts east of Syracuse but some steadier, lighter snow remains

Winds reach their peak with gusts of 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow

Wind chills start the afternoon in the teens and drop into the single digits

Here are the expected snow totals by Saturday evening for all Central New York:

SATURDAY NIGHT:

We transition to localized lake effect snows

Southeast of Lake Ontario the favored area for lake effect

Most end up with 1 to 3” additional snow, locally 3-6” in more persistent snow

Winds still gusting to 30 mph during the evening and only slowly diminish overnight

Wind chills overnight approach zero

Lake effect quickly shifts north of Syracuse Sunday morning with a bit of light snow developing later in the day with little if any additional accumulation.

Even with the forecast coming more and more into focus, there are still some uncertainties like the exact changeover time to snow overnight Friday and in the placement of a very narrow band of heavy snow Saturday morning.

Be sure you check back with NewsChannel9 with further updates during the next couple of days.