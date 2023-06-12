SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After seeing mainly dry weather over the weekend, widespread, beneficial rain is finally impacting Central New York. Find out how long you’ll need to have the rain gear handy and how much falls below…

Most significant rainfall since late April is here

After a mainly dry Monday morning, a batch of more widespread, heavier rain is slowly moving through this evening.

Drought Monitor: Dry streak caught up to CNY, but things should look at least somewhat better come Thursday.

The steadiest, heaviest rain is moving through this evening from west to east across CNY between about 4 and midnight, as an area of low pressure and its cold/occluded front slowly move across our region.

The rain will be heavy at times with up to 1-2” of (much needed) rain expected. This should put a nice dent in our rainfall deficit we’ve developed over the last 5 weeks for sure.

While we do indeed need the rain, given the potential for some thunder and embedded downpours, isolated flash flooding cannot totally be ruled out. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown and find an alternate route.

Turning a bit cooler for the week ahead

After the summer feel on Sunday with highs in the 80s, temperatures will largely top out in the 70s for the week ahead.

Keep in mind, average highs this week are rising from the mid to upper 70s, so we will be fairly seasonable, if not a bit cooler than average.

Lows through the week look to end up in the 50s as well, so not much of a workout is in store for those fans and air conditioners after a warm Sunday night. A nice savings with the electric bill too!

A new welcomed pattern for the lawns/gardens this week

Along with the slightly cooler weather, there will be almost daily chances for at least a couple of showers over the next several days.

The best chance for more numerous showers and even a few storms will come on Wednesday.

While it looks drier Thursday and Friday, there’s still a threat for a shower/storm or two Thursday, and at least a few showers to end the week.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Father’s Day weekend, which currently looks pretty good!