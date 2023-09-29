SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)– It may technically be the fall season, but the temperature forecast will have you reaching for an iced pumpkin spice latte instead of reaching for your coziest cardigan.

The 7-day forecast shows daytime highs for the first few days of October to be hovering around 80°! Beyond that into the second week of October, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting high chances of above average temperatures and below normal precipitation.

This abnormally warm weather is the result in a building ridge in the jet stream over the east coast while a tough digs to the west. This allows temperatures to easily warm despite a lower sun angle this time of the year.

Temperatures will not only remain in the 80s for the first week of October, a few record highs could be challenged as well.

October 2nd record: 86° in 1950

October 3rd record: 86° in 1951

October 4th record: 84° in 2017

October 5th record: 85° in 2007