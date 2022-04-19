SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Many are waking up to wet and sloppy roads, but if you live in the higher elevations you’re probably dealing with very wet and heavy snow to clear off your cars and driveways.

AT A GLANCE:

Many are waking up to several inches of wet heavy snow Tuesday morning, the commute will be a slow one

Even if the roads are just wet, visibility will be low in the heavier snow bands

Rain mixes in with snow by the afternoon

Chilly and windy too

Drier and a tad warmer Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 12pm Tuesday for counties south and east of Syracuse. And a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 11am Tuesday for Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes, and the counties bordering Lake Ontario.

TUESDAY:

Our Nor’easter after Easter is quickly moving along the East Coast Tuesday morning. As this is happening, rapidly intensifying band of wet heavy snow has formed over CNY, especially south and east of Syracuse.

Areas like Onondaga Hill, Tully, Preble, Cazenovia, Cortland, Morrisville, and Norwich are going to have a very slow and sloppy morning commute where several inches of wet heavy snow have fallen and continues to fall through the morning hours.

In the immediate Syracuse area, there is a slushy accumulation of snow on the grassy surfaces and cars, but most of the main roads are mainly wet because of the recent warmth we’ve had. However, visibility will be very low within the heavier snow bands.

After 9 or 10 am roads should improve quickly for all of CNY due to the higher, more direct April sun angle, and temperatures slowly rising into the upper 30s and low 40s by the late morning and afternoon.

Before the steadiest snow pulls out of CNY with the departing storm Tuesday morning, there could be another coating to an inch of wet snow for many the first part of Tuesday, including Syracuse, but upwards of another inch or two is possible across the hills, and maybe 3 inches in spots around the Tug Hill on Tuesday.

IT’S NOT JUST THE SNOW TUESDAY…

Gusty, cold winds combined with snow tapering to scattered snow and rain showers by late Tuesday morning, highs only in the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s will make it feel more like March.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier and parts of CNY beginning 10am Tuesday through 9pm.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Thankfully, after some additional wind driven snow and rain showers Tuesday night, the weather improves midweek with sunshine and highs returning to the low 50s, or closer to normal. By Wednesday the average high temperature is near 60.

A LITTLE APRIL SNOW HISTORY:

We will leave you with this…the snowiest day in Syracuse in the month of April was not that long ago. Yes, just 9 years ago on April 2nd, 2013, Syracuse picked up 10.5” of snowfall! The latest measurable snowfall in April occurred back on April 26th, 1976, when a half an inch fell.

Even just last April 21/22 we had 3.3” of snow! Also, there has only been 13 years since 1949 in which Syracuse has not had measurable snowfall in April! So, it’s normal to see at least a little accumulating snow.