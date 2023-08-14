SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mainly dry and seasonable day Monday does the nicer weather stick around into Tuesday? Details below…

Next system Monday night into Tuesday

After a quiet Monday, rain chances will once again be on the rise with our next system that moves in beginning Monday night and lasting into Tuesday.

Expect rounds of showers and perhaps an embedded rumble of thunder during this timeframe. No severe weather is expected, but rain may be locally heavy at times.

A Flood Watch has been issued tonight until late morning Tuesday for Chenango Counties. Runoff from tonight’s rain could cause some flooding near streams and creeks as well as low lying areas.

Given the clouds and showers, Tuesday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid-70s at best.

Midweek is looking up

Outside of a lingering shower early Wednesday, we turn drier and brighter midweek with temperatures warming back close to 80 degrees.

High pressure is in control of our weather into much of Thursday so look for more sun and even warmer weather.

There is just a light chance of a shower or storm toward evening.

That threat of rain is ahead of a cold front that moves through later Thursday night and Friday morning with a better chance for showers.

If the timing of the front holds, we could be in good shape for the weekend. With the front moving steadily to our east later Friday a new area of high pressure would build south from Canada and we would expect sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.