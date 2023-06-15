SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A nice break in the rain across the region Thursday but will it be quick to return? Details below…

More showers in our future, but also some dry time

You’ll want the umbrella nearby if you have plans that take you out and about for the end of the week and at times over the weekend.

Friday’s rainy weather is courtesy of a low moving low-pressure system coming out of the Great Lakes.

Expect off and on scattered showers to start Friday then become more widespread in the afternoon. Like this past Wednesday, there could be a few thunderstorms. Any storm could have briefly heavy rain and even some small hail.

With the showers around Friday along with plenty of clouds look for temperatures only in the 60s.

Showers likely linger into Saturday too. Friday’s low pressure system is a bit farther east to start the weekend. What does this mean? We think showers Saturday will be more scattered with the best chance from Syracuse east.

We are also hopeful now for some sun which will we be enough to get our temperatures into the low 70s.

Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. There could still be a couple of spotty showers around. With that being said, there should still be at least some breaks of sun in the mix. This time of year even limited sunshine means highs likely recover nicely into the mid to upper-70s.

Where are the 80s?

Beyond Sunday, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days. Highs will be within a couple degrees of 80 on Monday and that warm weather continues through most of next week. That means we are likely to officially start summer (Wednesday morning) seasonably warm.