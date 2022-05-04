SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re dealing with rain for most of Wednesday morning. It won’t last all day. After today, many Central New York’s may go almost a week without a drop of rain.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of the morning and early afternoon features periods of rain with some embedded downpours. Most of the rain should be exiting CNY by the evening commute. It’s also a cooler and breezy day with highs dropping back to within a few degrees of 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A clearing sky and cooler air settles in with areas of fog developing Wednesday night as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Lows drop into the low to mid 40s for most of the region.

THURSDAY:

At this point, it looks like Thursday is the nicest day of the week thanks to high pressure being in control. Great timing for Cinco De Mayo!

CNY should see plenty of sunshine and a seasonably mild high well into the 60s on Thursday!