SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After a cool/chilly and damp first couple of days of May, it gets even chillier and wetter Wednesday before slow improvements begin. The details are below…

Stays damp with even a bit of snow for some tonight

The upper level and surface storm continue to drift east into CNY late tonight. The result will be more numerous showers of rain, graupel and even snow over the hills is expected later tonight.

Lows drop into the 30s for most, with MAYBE even a coating of snow on grassy surfaces and rooftops across the hills by morning.

Not what you want to hear in May, but what is “normal” this month?

We bottom out on Wednesday

If you weren’t a fan of Monday and Tuesday’s weather, then you’re really not going to like what’s in store for Wednesday.

As mentioned above, the upper level (cold pool of air aloft) and surface storm system are expected to slowly slide overhead and through the region Wednesday. What does this mean? Plenty of clouds, more numerous rain/graupel/snow showers and unseasonably chilly air with highs struggling to get out of the 40s on Wednesday!

Hang in there CNY, it gets better

The storm system slowly pulls away from the region Wednesday night into Thursday and while it won’t be a nice day Thursday, it is going to be less showery, drier, with a little sun.

It remains cool Thursday, but not as cool as midweek with highs in the mid-50s.

The weather should be noticeably nicer on Cinco De Mayo with more breaks of sun and just a spotty shower or two possible to end the week.

Highs on Friday should get up to around 60.

Even more reason to look forward to the weekend!

High pressure makes its presence felt more so for the first weekend of May as it builds in from the northwest out of Canada.

Yes, the first weekend of May is looking good under more sunshine and milder air! This is great news for Central New Yorkers that have outdoor chores to catch up on, or any other activities including the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake!

High temperatures over the weekend are well into the 60s Saturday and likely flirting with 70 Sunday!