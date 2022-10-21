SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After dealing with breezy and cool weather much of the week, Central New York’s weather fortunes are changing today! Details are below.

TODAY:

Thankfully, the chill we’ve felt much of this week is exiting today! After a frosty start for some, plenty of sunshine and a steady southwest breeze will help push temperatures to 60+ degrees this afternoon for many!

TONIGHT:

There should be at least a little breeze tonight under a mainly clear sky which helps keep temperatures up a bit compared to how low readings would drop without any breeze.

We think most will feel lows drop to within a few degrees of 40 which is normal for late October.

WEEKEND:

It turns even warmer heading into the weekend when we warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday afternoon under abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze!

The only fly in the ointment we are watching this weekend is an area of low pressure sliding up the coast that MAY at least send some clouds our way later Sunday into Monday and POSSIBLY a few showers and or drizzle Sunday night into the start of next week.

Temperatures will probably be a little lower Sunday due to some clouds working in during the day, but it remains unseasonably mild with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 60s anyways.

Stay tuned for updates!

