What does Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts mean for central New York ??

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Since 1887, a groundhog by the name of Phil has come out of his burrow on February 2nd in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to forecast the tail end of winter.

Tradition has it that if the Groundhog sees his shadow on February 2nd, he will go back into his burrow and there will be six more weeks of winter. If it is cloudy and no shadow then it is believed that an early Spring is around the corner. It is a tradition brought over to America by German immigrants

Even though Punxsutawney Phil lives in western Pennsylvania is there any truth to his predictions and Central New York’s end of winter weather?

Several years ago, we looked at seasonal snowfall from February 1st forward in Syracuse. We started with the winter of 1949-50 when snowfall began to be measured at Hancock Field. Here is what we found:

When Phil sees his shadow (forecasts 6 more weeks of winter) Syracuse still averages 46 inch of snow the rest of winter, almost 4 more feet.

If no shadow is seen and the forecast is for an early Spring then the average actually jumps up to 54 inches!

The bottom line is even though we’ve had an easy winter so far, odds are that even if we are only close to normal the rest of the season we will still have plenty of chances for winter weather for central New York.