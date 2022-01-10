What is the wind chill forecast for Tuesday morning?

A runner wears the cold on his face while running along West River Parkway hills Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, near downtown Minneapolis, with temperatures hovering near minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Arctic air is making its presence felt late Monday across Central New York.

Its icy grip is only going to get stronger heading into Monday night.

Temperatures plummet Monday night

Temperatures late Monday are around 20 degrees, with wind chill temperatures Monday afternoon in the single digits.

After a period of snow Monday evening in Central New York, we’ll find ourselves firmly in the icebox. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be within a few degrees of zero. Some areas north and east of Syracuse will be quite cold. Below is the forecast of low temperatures for Tuesday morning(without the wind) by the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.

Winds are gusty Monday, but will lessen Monday night

While temperatures will be in a freefall Monday night, the wind is forecast to lessen, so while wind chill temperatures will be frigid Tuesday morning, they might not be as dangerous as you’re thinking.

Below is a map of the kind of wind chills Central New Yorkers will wake up to Tuesday morning.

The wind will be lighter Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 20s.