WHAT TO EXPECT: Cold, wind and snow going into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any rain showers and a few higher terrain snow showers will come to an end mid to late Thursday evening and give way to clearing overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s with some frost developing.

A Freeze warning has been issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties tonight. Be sure to take care of your sensitive plants before you go to bed.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday evening’s cold front, it will be chilly and quiet with sunshine in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to near 50 and we’ll have a bit of a breeze.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A low pressure system developing and passing to our south will likely produce at least a bit of rain and snow towards Friday evening. Any mix of rain and snow will change to just snow Friday night.

There could be light accumulation of a coating around Syracuse with 2-3” possible over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse by Saturday morning. The exact storm track this system takes will dictate how much snow we see Friday night.

SATURDAY:

The low pressure system will stay east of CNY on Saturday and move up the East Coast. It will still influence our weather, bringing strong northwesterly winds and rare May lake effect snow showers/squalls during much of the day. Due to the angle of the sun this time of year, we don’t think there will be a daytime snow accumulation.

Cold Canadian air will funnel in with the northwesterly winds. Highs likely won’t make it much beyond 40 with and afternoon wind chill between 25 and 30 degrees.

Winds will still be out of the west-northwest Saturday night and as temperatures drop closer to freezing there is a better chance for localized light accumulations of snow as lake effect snow showers continue.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY!):

Still cold. High pressure to our northeast in the upper levels in the atmosphere continues to act like a blocking system with our jet stream winds. As a result, the jet stream dives farther south and the cold air flows into CNY.

Some lake effect snow showers will linger until shortly after sunrise before ending. It’s still windy with temperatures in the 40s. The afternoon is dry, though.

Frost is still possible as we progress into early next week. Hold off on planting sensitive vegetation for a little while longer. A change in this chilly pattern is shaping up for late next week.