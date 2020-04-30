WHAT TO EXPECT: Heavy rain through the evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY EVENING:

Steady, heavy rain is working into the Syracuse area by 8 p.m. This is ahead of a cold front. As the cold front continues to slowly move from west to east, it will weaken, and so will the heavy rainfall. The wind will weaken too. At this point, the worst of the rain will be over for the Finger Lakes region but the potential for urban and small stream flooding still exists through Friday morning.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Rain will taper to lighter rain showers. Lows by daybreak Friday will be in the low 50s for many.

Rainfall amounts across for most of Central New York through Thursday night will total 1”- 1.5”. Best chance for upwards of 2” or more is going to be across the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY:

The storm system responsible for the soaking rain Thursday will continue slowly sliding east of us Friday and Friday night. This will result in light rain showers on Friday. It won’t be as windy but it will still be a bit breezy and cooler. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of the day.