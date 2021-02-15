WHAT TO EXPECT: Light snow Monday, heavier snow Monday night

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Timing: Monday into Tuesday, but the heaviest/bulk of the snow and possibly some sleet falls between 9 pm Monday night through 7 am Tuesday.

Impacts: The Tuesday morning commute will be the slickest and trickiest.

Why: One area of low pressure moves up the Appalachian Mountains Monday night and transfers its energy to a new low forming near the East Coast late Monday night into Tuesday.

Cold air from eastern Canada is in place over Central New York ahead of this system so we expect a widespread mainly snow event out of this storm. Areas near, south and east of Syracuse could very well see some sleet and maybe even a little freezing rain, especially across the Southern Finger Lakes late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

MONDAY:

Primarily light snow Monday…A period of primarily light snow will develop after 9 or 10 am Monday and taper to flurries or even stop completely between 4 and 8 pm Monday.

A coating to two inches of snow is expected Monday and should not cause too many issues on the roads during President’s Day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

After a quiet start to the evening, the weather will go downhill quickly with steadier, heavier snow moving in after 9 or 10 in the evening across CNY.

HEAVIEST SNOW FALLS… Between about 9 pm – 7 am Tuesday:

Steady and at times heavy snow will move in quickly from south to north and conditions will deteriorate rapidly on the roads late Monday evening into the overnight with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2” per hour at times!

Snow MAY mix with some sleet at times overnight Monday night into the start of Tuesday near and south of Syracuse, but if the storm center moves farther to the north and west much of CNY could see more sleet and freezing rain which would cut down on the snowfall expected.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6” is expected between 8 pm Monday and 7 am Tuesday across the region. Lows will be in the teens to near 20 Monday night with a brisk northeast wind producing wind chills in the single digits to low teens.

TUESDAY:

Snow and sleet will taper to lighter snow and possibly a little freezing drizzle after 7 or 8 am and then to flurries Tuesday afternoon. An additional 1 to 3” is expected between 7 am and 7 pm Tuesday.

The Tuesday morning commute will likely be very slick and sloppy and a slow go so be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time if you have to go into the office. Thankfully, traffic volume should be lower than “normal” since most of the kids are on winter break this week. The evening commute on Tuesday may not be great but should be much better compared to the morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

So, when you add the snow up between Monday morning and Tuesday evening snowfall totals should range from 6 to 10” across much of the region, but 3 to 6” for the southeastern corner of CNY due to more sleet and freezing rain expected.

The biggest challenge and uncertainty with this storm is trying to determine how far north the warmer air aloft makes it into CNY. This will dictate how much, if any, wintry mix occurs across the region late Monday night into the start of Tuesday. The more wintry mix we see, the less snow that occurs.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Some additional light accumulations of snow is likely Tuesday night thanks to some limited lake snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

We will be watching the potential of another winter storm late in the week too. Stay tuned for updates.