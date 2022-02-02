WHAT TO EXPECT: Quiet the rest of today, but a significant snowfall is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mild and tranquil now, but Old Man Winter returns soon.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s nice and mild this afternoon with temperatures topping out between about 40 and 45. It stays mainly dry with sun fading behind increasing clouds and a steady southeasterly breeze too.

Don’t get used to the milder air and sunshine though. Precipitation is on the way along with colder air for the last half of the week into the weekend.

STORM SET UP:

A cold front slowly slides through Wednesday night/early Thursday with rain mixing with and changing to snow and or a wintry mix by or shortly after daybreak Thursday.

The cold front is expected to stall out southeast of Central New York as a wave of low pressure (storm) develops and slowly rides up along the front southeast of the region late Thursday afternoon and night.

The storm and front slowly move farther to the east late Thursday night and Friday helping the weather around here quiet down, especially come Friday afternoon.

STORM TIMELINE…

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers move in Wednesday evening with a little higher terrain snow

Between about 5 and 9 am rain showers mix with and change to wet snow and a bit of a wintry mix from northwest to southeast across CNY. Little to no accumulation is expected for most by daybreak Thursday.

Temperatures cool into the low 30s by around daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY:

The morning commute Thursday could be a bit slushy in spots, especially across the higher terrain and side streets, but overall roads should be primarily just wet to start the day.

Occasional light to moderate wet snow falls between 9 am and 3 or 4 pm with a little sleet and freezing rain possibly mixed in at times mainly south and east of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes where a glazing of ice could develop on untreated surfaces.

Main roads should be primarily wet through lunch time but could be at least somewhat slick/sloppy over the higher terrain.

Between about 4 and 7 pm some steadier and heavier snow is slated to arrive and probably impacts the Thursday evening commute. Roads should become snow covered/slick during the late afternoon and evening hours as the heaviest snow moves in.

Temperatures drop from around 30 at lunch to the mid-20s by sunset.

Snowfall accumulations between sunrise and sunset Thursday should range from about 1 to 4 inches for most, but possibly a bit more over the hills.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Thursday night is when the heaviest snow falls from this storm across Central New York with snowfall rates possible reaching and exceeding 1” per hour at times.

Roads are expected to be snow covered and very slick/sloppy with rough travel.

Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches is possible between sunset Thursday and sunrise Friday.

Lows Thursday night should drop to between 10 and 15.

Snowfall totals expected by daybreak Friday should range from about 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Areas just south and east of Syracuse have the best chance for a grand total of a foot or more snow.

FRIDAY: