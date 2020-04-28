WHAT TO EXPECT: Some heavy rain arrives late this week, but will there be any flooding?

A slow moving cold front will be moving into New York State Thursday and will be slowed down even further by a developing area of low pressure moving north up along the front as it moves into CNY.

THURSDAY MORNING:

It will be breezy and mild with a few rain showers around, but a good amount of dry time is expected. Temperatures will warm through the 50s and into the low to maybe mid-60s by noon.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Some more widespread rain, heavy at times, looks to attempt to build in after 1 or 2 pm with some localized urban and small stream flooding possible and maybe even flash flooding possible to round out Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a breeze.

THURSDAY EVENING:

Some heavy rain will probably be around still leading to some additional localized urban and small stream flooding in spots. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 60 Thursday evening.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The cold front will slowly slide through overnight and the heaviest rain will taper to lighter rain near or just after midnight. Lows by daybreak Friday will be in the low 50s for many.

Rainfall amounts across Central New York Thursday afternoon through Thursday night could very well range from about 1 to 3” for most. Best chance for upwards of 2 to 3 inches appears to be south of CNY down across the Southern Tier.

The map below displays the forecast rainfall…

At this time, widespread, significant flooding of major rivers like the Tioughnioga and Chenango rivers appears to be low as you can see below, but at least some urban and small stream flooding is a distinct possibility Thursday afternoon and night. Remember, if you come across a road/walk way that is covered by water to turn around, don’t drown and just use an alternate route to reach your destination.

FRIDAY:

The storm system responsible for the soaking rain Thursday afternoon and night will be slowly sliding east of us Friday and Friday night. This will result in occasional light to moderate rain showers on Friday, and it should be a bit breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to perhaps closer to 60 if we see any sun.