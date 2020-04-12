What to Expect: Strong winds, some rain and warmer air on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT:

It will go from breezy to windy towards Monday morning with some rain moving in after midnight. It will be a mild night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A strengthening area of low-pressure system centered near Missouri, will move northeast through Illinois and into the Great Lakes by early Monday morning. This will set the stage for a windy, at times rainy and possibly even a bit stormy start to the new week.

MONDAY:

We will experience warmth, 60s to low 70s, rain, which will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms will also be possible. While there should not be many, any thunderstorms that do develop in the afternoon ahead and with the cold front could turn strong to severe with damaging winds, torrential rains that may lead to some localized flooding, and possibly even hail. The best chance of thunderstorms will be in the afternoon with the approach and passage of a cold front between about 1 and 4 pm.

The bigger concern is going to be the wind Monday into Monday evening.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Jefferson County from 8 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds will begin out of the southeast Monday morning, gusting 50 to 60 mph. The wind direction will shift to the southwest and gust up to 70 mph as the center of the powerful storm passes to the northwest of Lake Ontario.

NEW: A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area from 5 am until 11 pm Monday. Wind gusts to 60 mph out of the southwest are possible which could cause minor damage and even power outages. Although the warning is in effect all day, the strongest winds will occur in the afternoon and early evening prior to sundown.

In addition, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of CNY including the counties of Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango on Monday where winds could gust to 50 mph.

Damage to trees and power lines are expected with wind gusts 60-70 mph. Expect and prepare for power outages on Monday. Be sure you know where flashlights are and make sure they have fresh batteries. Another good thing to keep in mind, keep your cellphones/electronics charged as much as possible.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 5 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Waves up to 13 ft. are possible. This will likely cause flooding and erosion along the northern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

MONDAY NIGHT:

As this system continues to move north into Canada Monday night and Tuesday, the winds will remain gusty, but gradually decrease. There could be a few rain and higher terrain snow showers Monday night with lows in the 30s.

The rest of the week will be unseasonably chilly with a mainly dry Tuesday and just a few snow/rain showers possible at times the rest of the week the way it looks at this point.