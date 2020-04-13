What to Expect: Strong winds, turning colder and drier this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



THIS EVENING:

A strengthening area of low-pressure system moving across Southeastern Canada will continue to track to the north-northeast farther away from CNY pretty quickly tonight. The result will be very gusty winds, 40 to 60 mph gusts through sunset easing thereafter during the night.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Jefferson County until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds will be out of the southeast through the first part of the afternoon. The wind direction will shift to the southwest late this afternoon and early evening and gust up to 70 mph as the center of the powerful storm passes to the northwest of Lake Ontario.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area until 11 pm Monday. Wind gusts to 60 mph out of the southwest are possible which could cause minor damage and even power outages. Although the warning is in effect all day, the strongest winds will occur between about 2 and 8 pm prior to sundown.

In addition, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of CNY including the counties of Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango until 11 pm Monday where winds could gust to 50 mph.

Damage to trees and power lines are expected with wind gusts 60+ mph. Expect and prepare for power outages on Monday. Be sure you know where flashlights are and make sure they have fresh batteries. Another good thing to keep in mind, keep your cellphones/electronics charged as much as possible.

OVERNIGHT:

Winds will remain blustery though throughout the night with gusts expected to be over 30 mph. Thanks to the winds remaining gusty through the night into Tuesday a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Oswego and Jefferson counties with some flooding and erosion likely along the eastern shores.

Most will be mainly dry through the night, but there probably will be a little lake effect rain and snow near and after midnight mainly north of Syracuse east of Lake Ontario. There MAY even be a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Southwestern Adirondacks.

TUESDAY:

The winds will not be as gusty as Monday, but it will still be a windy day on Tuesday with some sun and just a passing snow/rain shower possible mainly north of Syracuse. Highs will range from 45 to 50 with winds gusting over 30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure will slide in Wednesday triggering more clouds and a better chance of a little snow/rain shower activity. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.