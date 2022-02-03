WHAT TO EXPECT: The storm is peaking in Central New York so what happens next?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Winter storm warnings are now in effect, and the storm has begun. We are in the peak of the storm now with our weather to improve after Friday mornings commute.

STORM SET UP:

A cold front has stalled southeast of Central New York as a wave of low pressure (storm) develops and slowly rides up along the front southeast of the region late Thursday overnight.

The storm and front slowly move farther to the east Friday morning helping the weather around here quiet down, especially come Friday afternoon.

STORM TIMELINE…

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Thursday night is when the heaviest snow falls from this storm across Central New York with snowfall rates possible reaching and exceeding 1” per hour at times.

Roads are expected to be snow covered and very slick/sloppy with rough travel.

Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches is probable between midnight and sunrise Friday.

Lows Thursday night should drop to near 15.

Snowfall totals expected by daybreak Friday should range from about 8 to 12 inches for the majority of Central New York, including Syracuse but upwards of 12 to 16” possible across the Tug Hill and Southern Adirondacks and the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

FRIDAY:

Roads will likely remain slick and sloppy for the morning commute Friday as the road crews play catch up working to remove the snow on area roads.

Primarily light snow falls Friday with another inch or two possible, especially during the morning.

Conditions gradually improve in time for the evening commute.

Friday is a bit brisk and colder with temperatures hovering around 20.

Some light snow/flurries linger through Friday afternoon before giving way to some localized lake effect Friday night south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

WEEKEND:

Other than a little bit of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity to start Saturday near and especially northwest of Syracuse, the weather looks quiet and cold with some sun Saturday and Sunday.

It turns more seasonable Sunday too. This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc…