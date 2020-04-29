WHAT TO EXPECT: Wind and heavy rain for CNY Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Weather alerts have been issued for this time period, for more information click here.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy and mild Wednesday night. Lows will likely not go below 50 for many thanks to that persistent southeasterly breeze and prevailing clouds. Any showers tonight will be scattered.

THURSDAY MORNING:

If you’re looking for a time to walk the dog or go for a run, the morning is the time to do so. While we can’t rule out a shower, It’ll be the driest portion of the day. It’s windy with temperatures warming through the 50s and into the low 60s.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

After noon, a line of steady, heavy rain begins to cross CNY from west to east ahead of a cold front. After 1-2 p.m. that line will cross the Syracuse area. Some localized urban and small stream flooding is possible, especially south of Syracuse. Temperatures are in the 60s with a gusty wind over 30-40 mph.

THURSDAY EVENING:

As this cold front moves through CNY, an area of low pressure will develop along it and slow its’ progression out of CNY.

Some heavy rain will still be around leading to some additional localized urban and small stream flooding in spots. Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 60 Thursday evening.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The cold front will slowly slide through overnight and the heaviest rain will taper to lighter rain near or just after midnight. Lows by daybreak Friday will be in the low 50s for many.

Rainfall amounts across Central New York Thursday afternoon through Thursday night could very well range from about 1 to 2” for most. Best chance for upwards of 2 to 3 inches appears to be south of CNY.

FRIDAY:

The storm system responsible for the soaking rain Thursday will continue slowly sliding east of us Friday and Friday night. This will result in light rain showers on Friday, and it still be a bit breezy and cooler. Highs could end up closer to 60 if we see any sun.